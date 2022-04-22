F1 Imola Grand Prix Lineup

Banijay Iberia has struck a strategic partnership with Alex de la Iglesia which will see the high-profile Spanish writer-director and his partner at Pokeespsie Films, actor-producer Carolina Bang, create high-end original series and fiction for Banijay. Pokeepsie Films credits include HBO Max hit “30 Coins,” co-written and directed by De...
DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines plans to offer more flights across the Atlantic this summer than it did in 2019, a wager that international travel will bounce back strongly despite the persistent pandemic. United said Tuesday that it will boost transatlantic passenger-carrying capacity by 25% over pre-pandemic levels to...
The Circle Women Doc Accelerator, a training program for female-identifying documentary filmmakers, has selected the four projects that will take part in its showcase as part of the Cannes Docs program of the Cannes Film Market. “Becoming Ema” by Patricia Drati and produced by Sidsel Lønvig Siersted for Danish outlet...
Comments / 0