It has been a rather notable past couple of days as it relates to what the Utah Jazz’s upcoming rebrand could look like. It all started on Thursday night after Game 3 of the Jazz’s playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks when Dallas-based radio host Craig Miller tweeted an image of three jerseys that are supposedly ones Utah will wear next season — a white and yellow one, a yellow and black one and a black and yellow one.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO