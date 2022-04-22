ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Kraut Queen and Princess Pageant Returns to Racine County on May 10

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 3 days ago

The traditions in Racine County are many, and the search is on for the 2022 Kraut Queen, Kraut Princess, and the Mini Kraut Princess. After a hiatus, the Kraut Fest Pageant is back for another year in Racine County. While the Kraut Fest will not be returning in 2022, the royalty will continue serving Southeastern Wisconsin. However, Corrine Krause, the Executive Director of the pageant states that additional “Kraut Fest news” is expected to be made in June of 2022.

The longstanding history in the Franksville community will continue as the Kraut Queen organization looks to name their newest fairest of the fair. In 1949, Frank’s Kraut held the first Kraut Festival, which was originally a picnic for employees, their families and friends. Due to popularity and positive feedback, the event later expanded to a 4-day event, all about Kraut and the community. The festival ended in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrFN1_0fHFsq7o00
The reigning Kraut Court (left to right): 2021 Kraut Princess, Etta Tidd, 2021 Kraut Mini Princess, Tali Heller, and 2021 Kraut Queen, Cami Good. – Credit: Franksville Kraut Pageant Org.

Pageant Seeks Contenders

In 2022, if you are between the ages of 14 and 19 years old, you can apply to be the next Kraut Queen. The Kraut Princess must be between the ages of 9 and 13 years old. Last but not least, the Mini Kraut Princess age group is for individuals between 4 and 8 years old.

Those who earn the title of the 2022 Kraut Queen, Kraut Princess and the Mini Kraut Princess will be available for local appearances, parades, advertising and community service projects in the area.

Krause explains, “There will be a 3-minute interview by a panel of 3 judges and an age-appropriate on-stage question, as well as an application for each participant. Only the Queens will need to write an essay. This is a very casual pageant. No gowns are required.”

Participants are encouraged to wear a sundress, party dress, or other casual attire. Makeup is optional for participants. The will be one winner for each title. The pageant will announce one 1st runner upper per age division. Likewise, there will be additional awards including the following: Model Look, Best Smile, Best Dressed, Prettiest Eyes, Best Hair, and Most Photogenic.

At this time, the pageant will be held in person at The Branch, 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., in Uptown Racine on May 10 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Crowning will take place after interviews. A $20 application fee is required, and the deadline to apply is May 3, 2022.

Interested?

Questions about the event can be directed to Corrine Krause by emailing franksvillekrautpageant@gmail.com or by calling 262-909-4138.

Celebrations

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

