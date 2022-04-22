ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

LOSSAN Agency names Interim Managing Director

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency Board of Directors unanimously appointed Jason Jewell as the Interim Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency, effective April 18, 2022. Jewell has been with the LOSSAN Agency for seven years serving as the Agency’s Chief Financial Officer....

Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday."This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

BA.2 blamed for rising COVID-19 cases in LA County

The number of COVID positive patients at county hospitals in Los Angeles rose slightly Sunday while those infected with the coronavirus appeared to be on the rise, based on the latest state figures released Friday.As of Sunday, 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 27 were being treated in intensive care. The latest figures come after the county reported another 2,056 infections Friday, raising the pandemic total to 2,859,799. Another 12 COVID-related deaths were reported then, raising the overall death toll to 31,924. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health does not report COVID data on weekends.  Also on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Calif. Senate approves plan to lower home water use

Mired in an extreme drought, California lawmakers on Thursday took the first step toward lowering the standard for how much water people use in their homes - a move that won't be enforced on individual customers but could lead to higher rates even as consumption declines. California's current standard for residential indoor water use is 55 gallons per person per day. The rule doesn't apply to customers, meaning regulators don't write tickets to people for using more water than they are allowed. Instead, the state requires water agencies to meet that standard across all of its customers. The California Senate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino County is named nation's No. 1 fleet

San Bernardino County vehicles are a common sight working on the roads of America’s largest county. Now, when residents see those clean white cars and trucks with the county’s logo on the doors, they’re looking at part of a fleet that has been named the nation’s best twice in the past six years.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Travel Bugs World

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Saurabh

These are the most expensive restaurants of Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is well-known for its high cost of living and vibrant cuisine scene. As a result, it is only logical that some of the most costly restaurants in the county may be found here. Restaurants you avoid to be kind to your wallet or visit only when you need to celebrate anything, i.e., on special occasions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Offers 50% Discount on Companion Fares

Rediscover Southern California with friends and family this spring on the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®. Now through June 29, 2022, take advantage of special savings on train travel Monday through Thursday with a 50 percent discount on up to three companion tickets with the purchase of one regular full-fare adult ticket.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission on Monday recommended the panel reject Poseidon Water’s proposal to build the 50 million gallon-a-day facility Huntington Beach. The project is up for discussion before the panel on May 12. The proposal comes as California faces prolonged drought, worsened by climate change, with its nearly 40 million residents heeding repeated calls in recent years to conserve water. Poseidon Water has been running a similar desalination plant in nearby Carlsbad, in San Diego County, since 2015.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
FOXBusiness

LA company allegedly faked COVID test results; agrees to pay $22.5 million

A Los Angeles, California based COVID-19 testing company has agreed to fork over a $22 million settlement after being accused of forging test results and engaging in false advertising. A complaint alleged that the company, which did business under the name "Sameday Health," falsely advertised that it could deliver test...
LOS ANGELES, CA

