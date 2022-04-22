ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Much of Finger Lakes in CDC’s High COVID Level Area

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, only 14 counties across the country were areas of high COVID-19 levels; now that number is up to 40 with over...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

CDC: Over 5 Twin Tiers Counties now listed as High-Risk

(WETM) – Several counties in Upstate New York are now listed as “Orange Zone”, High-Risk counties for COVID-19, according to the CDC. In the Twin Tiers, there are at least five counties considered High Risk, out of a total of 40 in the country. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s County Map listed Chemung, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hudson Valley Post

Fatal European Virus Spreading Across New York

A virus from Europe that kills most infected humans, especially children, has now been found in birds in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed late last week that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus has been found in multiple wild bird species in several areas of New York State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
103.9 The Breeze

CDC Says These 23 Upstate NY Counties Should Now Mask-Up

The list of NY counties where the CDC is recommending residents once again wear masks has more than doubled in the past week. As the pandemic continues with the new BA variants of COVID becoming more prevalent in New York and specifically Upstate, the CDC continues to monitor community transmission levels.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
94.3 Lite FM

Cannabis Dispensaries to Open in New York State Soon?

As the state of New Jersey celebrates a historic day, one must wonder when the state of New York can say the same? However, one state executive says that day will soon arrive. April 21, 2022, marks the first day in New Jersey history that marijuana can be sold to adults 21 and over, even without a medical weed card. Lines formed around the block, as a number of the Garden State's new dispensaries opened their doors to the public for the first time.
POLITICS
WKTV

Oneida, Herkimer counties see spike in COVID-19 cases

Oneida and Herkimer counties are now listed by the CDC as areas with high "community levels" of COVID-19 as of Friday morning. New York has one of the highest transmission rates in the country overall, according to statistics from the CDC. Otsego County is still at a medium level. The...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

New COVID Death Reported in Cayuga County

A new COVID-19-related death was reported Monday by the Cayuga County Health Department. The county resident, a man in his 60s, passed away after previously testing positive for the virus. The death is the 143rd in the county that’s been blamed on COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thinking Of Burning Downed Tree Debris In New York? Think Again

Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FL Radio Group

Avian Flu Reaches Finger Lakes

Avian flu has officially reached the Finger Lakes. A Wednesday press release from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirms the virus has been found in wild birds in ten counties throughout the state, including Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca, and Wayne Counties. The DEC says that, while the risk...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Beware Of These 13 Biting And Stinging Insects In New York State [Photos]

It's starting to feel more like spring and summer is not too far off here in New York State. That means we'll be spending more time outdoors. While I love the concerts, water activities, cookouts, and warm-weather fun, the one thing I hate is the bug bites and stings. There's nothing worse than enjoying a great day outside, only to realize later that night that you were a buffet for mosquitos. And for God's Sake, bee stings hurt like hell. A few years I got stung and hadn't been stung since childhood. It has been so long that I forgot how bad it hurt.
ANIMALS
WAFF

ADPH doctor explains CDC’s new COVID-19 calculator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are down in Alabama. The threat of the coronavirus is on the decline, at least for now. “If we’ve learned anything, we’ve learned that we can’t really predict what’s going to happen, but for right now we’re in the best situation we’ve been in for the last two years,” Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said.
ALABAMA STATE
FL Radio Group

Finger Lakes Health Upcoming Walk-in Mammograms

Finger Lakes Health will be offering walk-in screening mammograms Monday at Women’s Health Services in the medical office building adjacent to Geneva General Hospital. Women’s Health Supervisor Lisa Davis:. Walk-ins are welcome from 7:00-11:30am and from 1:00-3:30pm. There is no copay for screening mammograms. For uninsured patients, the...
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul provides April 25 COVID-19 update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The vaccine is still the most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you and your friends and family are vaccinated and boosted if eligible. If you are experiencing symptoms make sure you get tested, and if […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy