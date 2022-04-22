Much of Finger Lakes in CDC’s High COVID Level Area
Last week, only 14 counties across the country were areas of high COVID-19 levels; now that number is up to 40 with over...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Last week, only 14 counties across the country were areas of high COVID-19 levels; now that number is up to 40 with over...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0