Alabama State

Alabama receives $276 million opioid settlement payout

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGJ7n_0fHFrD6c00

ALABAMA ( WRBL )- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the state will receive a massive payout from pharmaceutical companies, as part of a settlement over the ongoing opioid crisis.

Marshall announced the settlement on April 19, 2022 in a news release.

“These three settlement agreements affirm my decision to decline participation in the national opioid settlements, which did not adequately acknowledge the unique harm that Alabamians have endured and would have redirected millions of dollars to bigger states that experienced a less severe impact,” said Marshall.

Drug makers Johnson & Johnson and Endo Pharmaceutical, as well as McKesson Distributors are court-ordered to pay the state $276 million over nine years.

Per the terms of each agreement, the settlement funds are to be used to remediate the harms caused by the opioid crisis in Alabama. The state government’s share of each settlement will be deposited directly into the State’s General Fund. As the Alabama Legislature works to determine the best uses of this funding, appropriators will have the benefit of reviewing two-and-a-half years of diligent work by the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council to determine the State’s greatest needs.

Alabama is one of the states most affected by opioid addiction, seeing a 30% increase in overdose deaths in the past year.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

