Odessa, NY

Odessa Man Indicted on Weapons Charges

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
A Chemung County grand jury has indicted an Odessa man on weapons charges. According to WETM television, Bradley Smith was arrested for allegedly possessing a...

Related
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Officer Recounts Incident Involving Gary Strobridge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The trial continued Friday for an Elmira Police officer charged with assault in connection to an Elmira man in 2019. Officer Eduardo Oropallo is on trial on a charge of second degree assault following an investigation by the New York State Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case. Oropallo is accused of hitting Gary Strobridge's face against the floor at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira "with intent to cause physical injury", according to the AG's office.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two Troupsburg men arrested for meth, weapon possession

TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Troupsburg men have been arrested after an investigation that found them in possession of several pistols and methamphetamine, according to State Police. Devon Levack, 27, and Richard Mueller, 49, were arrested on April 20, 2022, after State Police conducted a narcotics investigation at McMindes Road in Troupsburg N.Y. A search […]
TROUPSBURG, NY
Odessa, NY
Elmira, NY
Chemung County, NY
Elmira, NY
Chemung County, NY
Daily Voice

5 Arrested In Eastern PA Drug Bust: AG

A drug bust in Eastern Pennsylvania resulted in five arrests, including an alleged ring leader, authorities said. Said Rivera, along with his alleged dealers Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis, and Joseph Weikel, were accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Schuylkill County and the surrounding area, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday, April 19.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Suspect arrested and charged in fatal Elmira hit-and-run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed Philip Wood on the south side of Elmira late last year. Santiago Torres, 34, of Elmira has been arrested according to an update given by the Elmira Police Department today, April 19, 2022. He is being […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

PA couple arrested for child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable conditions’ in home

LYCOMING TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested for multiple child endangerment charges after police said their five kids were living in “deplorable conditions” with drugs, lighters, blocked exits and animal feces in their trailer. Jeffrey Howlett (34) and Lindy Beck (29) of Cogan Station were arrested on April 14 after Old […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Man charged in attack on Erie County Prison guard

An Ohio man in the Erie County Prison has been charged with strangulation of an Erie County Prison Guard. 38-year old Nicholas Rosnack was arraigned Tuesday, April 19 on attempted homicide, assault, and strangulation charges that were filed as assault by Erie County Detectives. The incident occurred at the prison shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Two men arrested for stealing cars in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Steuben County have been arrested after police said they each stole a vehicle in separate incidents, one in February, and one late last week. Ezeakle Wydra, 41, was arrested early in the morning on April 17 in connection to a carjacking from two months ago. The Village of Bath Police […]
BATH, NY
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

