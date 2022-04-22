Odessa Man Indicted on Weapons Charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The trial continued Friday for an Elmira Police officer charged with assault in connection to an Elmira man in 2019. Officer Eduardo Oropallo is on trial on a charge of second degree assault following an investigation by the New York State Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case. Oropallo is accused of hitting Gary Strobridge's face against the floor at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira "with intent to cause physical injury", according to the AG's office.

