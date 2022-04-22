Kansas City commit Harden-Hayes reopens recruitment

The Kansas City Chiefs are usually frugal while building their roster depth. One of the many tools available to general manager Brett Veach is a reserve/futures deal. A reserve/futures deal is slightly more complicated than the normal free agent signing. First, players can only sign reserve/futures deals once the regular season is over and they were not signed to an active roster. For example, Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain was eligible for this deal, despite playing in multiple regular-season and postseason games. Fountain was on the Chiefs’ practice squad when the regular season concluded, thus making him eligible for the reserve/futures deal.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO