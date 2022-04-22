ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City commit Harden-Hayes reopens recruitment

By Trevor Maeder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kansas City) -- Kansas City commit Maleeck Harden-Hayes has reopened his...

FanSided

Five possibly impactful Kansas City Chiefs on futures deals

The Kansas City Chiefs are usually frugal while building their roster depth. One of the many tools available to general manager Brett Veach is a reserve/futures deal. A reserve/futures deal is slightly more complicated than the normal free agent signing. First, players can only sign reserve/futures deals once the regular season is over and they were not signed to an active roster. For example, Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain was eligible for this deal, despite playing in multiple regular-season and postseason games. Fountain was on the Chiefs’ practice squad when the regular season concluded, thus making him eligible for the reserve/futures deal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard announces he is transferring back to former team

Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
UNION CITY, TN
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
AccuWeather

Severe threat to target Kansas City, Oklahoma City on Wednesday

The severe weather risk is ramping up across the central U.S. with Wednesday bringing the first of many rounds of potentially damaging storms. April was highlighted as a month to watch out for severe weather in AccuWeather's annual spring forecast, and the forecast is coming to fruition with more rounds of severe thunderstorms across the central United States in the coming days.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Wisconsin Track, Cross Country Star Has Died At 21

The entire University of Wisconsin athletics family is mourning the recent tragic death of 21-year-old track and field athlete Sarah Shulze. Shulze, a junior standout for the Badgers’ women’s track and field and cross country teams, passed away on April 13. Wisconsin confirmed her passing on Friday. “Sarah...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas college looking into alleged water cooler tampering

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) — Bethany College is investigating an allegation someone associated with its baseball program deliberately contaminated a water cooler used by its opponent this past weekend. Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation Monday and declined further comment. Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson said a...
KANSAS STATE
The Big Lead

Another Glen Taylor Protester Was Tackled By Security During Timberwolves - Grizzlies Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves had yet another postseason game interrupted by people protesting owner Glen Taylor. A woman ran onto the court in the middle of play during Game 4 of the Timberwolves - Grizzlies series. She was sitting behind Taylor and security took her down as soon as she got on the floor. The game was then delayed as she was literally dragged off the floor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

DeSean Jackson lists KC Chiefs among desirable teams for ’22

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of a few teams that DeSean Jackson mentioned by name when asked where he wants to play in 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs look like they are set at wide receiver except for any incoming rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft class. However, DeSean Jackson is hoping that door is not completely closed off to veterans.
KANSAS CITY, MO

