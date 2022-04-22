ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen Vickie? Search underway for missing SW Houston woman in need of medications

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs help finding a 65-year-old adult woman who was last seen in...

Body of woman found inside box in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police said they found the body of a woman in a box Sunday in southwest Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, they got a call about a suspicious package with a bad odor in the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street (near the intersection with Beechnut Street) around noon.
Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
Never mind: Houston robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A would-be armed robber in Houston was stunned when the employee of a used car lot took out a weapon and instead decided to run out of the business. Police said two men drove into a car dealership around 5 p.m. March 21 in the 7300 block of Gulf Freeway. One of them walked up to an employee asking to test drive a car and they walked inside an office.
Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
VIOLENT VIDEO: Man grabs woman’s purse, pushes her to ground inside southwest Houston office building

HOUSTON – Houston police released surveillance video of a robbery inside an office building in southwest Houston. Security footage from the office building captured the entire incident. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at around 12:00 p.m., the victim is seen walking into the office building. A man in gray trails behind her. While waiting for an elevator, the man walks up to her, forcibly snatches her purse and pushes her to the ground. Then, he runs from the building and flees the scene in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.
Grandmother and Mother Charged With Murder After Telling 4-Year-Old to Drink Bottle of Whiskey

Louisiana police are investigating the death of four-year-old China Record, who died after her family allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of alcohol. According to the Advocate, the incident occurred Thursday morning in Baton Rouge, after the child’s grandmother and mom caught her taking a sip of 80-proof whiskey. Police documents state the two women became angry at the girl and decided to teach her a lesson. The grandmother, identified as 53-year-old Roxanne Record, then allegedly forced the child to finish the bottle as the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Kadjah Record, watched. The victim’s siblings told investigators the bottle was “over half full.”
