Commonwealth Games: Baton bearer honour for celebrated war veteran

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA celebrated war veteran has been chosen as a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Albert Jarrett was born in Jamaica in 1924 and came over to the UK to join the RAF during World War Two. Described as the "Jamaican community's Captain Tom...

BBC

Canons House in Bristol awarded grade II listed status

An historic city landmark has been awarded grade II listed status to preserve it for future generations. Canons House on Bristol's harbourside has been made a listed building by the government on the advice of Historic England. It was built in 1990, as "a pivotal element within the post-industrial repurposing...
U.K.
BBC

Giant flag celebrates St George's Day in Birmingham

A huge flag has been unveiled on the side of Birmingham's Town Hall ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games to mark St George's Day. The giant symbol was unfurled on the building earlier to celebrate England's patron saint. Team England athletes gathered in Victoria Square to honour St George and...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Prince Edward and Sophie mocked for ‘tone-deaf’ gift of a signed photo to St Lucia leader

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have been criticised for gifting the Saint Lucia prime minister with a signed photograph of themselves as a gift during their royal tour.The couple also presented the leader, Phillip J. Pierre, with a jubilee box as a “token of appreciation” when they met him at his residence on Friday evening after receiving a red carpet guard of honour on their arrival in the country.In return, Saint Lucia’s PM gave the pair a painting of one of the island’s turtles rolled up in a long black tube, and before discovering what the gift...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cancel part of Caribbean royal tour as country removed from itinerary

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have cancelled part of their upcoming royal tour of the Caribbean at short notice. The couple will no longer be visiting Grenada as part of a six-day trip – beginning on Friday – in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The country was removed from the itinerary on Thursday, though no official explanation for the change was given by Buckingham Palace. The decision was made following consultation with the government of Grenada and on the advice of the governor general.The changed plans come days after fresh details emerged regarding Britain’s role in the...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Metal detectorist claims badly-damaged King Charles I silver coin that he has found in Shropshire field was defaced by puritan after monarch was beheaded

A metal detectorist claims a heavily damaged silver coin he found once bore the head of King Charles I - but the depiction was scraped off after his execution. The silver coin, which if authentic would have been struck during Charles's reign from 1625 and 1649, may have depicted a side-on profile of the King.
U.K.
BBC

Southend: Lifeboat launched 150 times at RNLI's busiest station

A lifeboat service said it launched almost 150 times from its busiest station last year. The RNLI released the figures for Southend as it announced a national fundraising campaign from its pier. The charity said the money would go towards vital training and equipment. Nick Elmore, chairman of the town's...
TWITTER
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Peace Doves exhibition descends on Derby Cathedral

An exhibition featuring thousands of paper doves is descending on a city cathedral. Peace Doves will run at Derby Cathedral from Saturday until 12 June. The display, which includes around 8,000 paper doves suspended on ribbon from the cathedral's nave, was created by sculptor and artist Peter Walker. The Very...
WORLD
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Prince George has 'trial day' at new school

Prince George has been for a "trial day" at a potential new school. The eight-year-old royal's parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are believed to be planning to relocate to Windsor and the couple have been looking at potential new schools in the area, visiting one establishment six times before sending their eldest son in to meet his possible future classmates.
U.K.
Loudwire

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
natureworldnews.com

Dead Fin Whale with Strike Marks Washed Up Ashore in Suffolk, England

A dead fin whale with "strike marks" was found along a tourist attraction beach in Suffolk, located southeast of England and northwest of London. The marine mammal measures up to 40 feet (12.3 meters) comparable to the size of a bus or a fishing boat. Fin Whale Death. Scientists have...
ANIMALS
BBC

Protesters call for return of GP services in St Martin's

Campaigners have staged a protest calling for GP services to remain in their village. The surgery in St Martin's, Shropshire, has been closed since March 2020 and made an application to Betsi Cadwalladr Heath Board to close permanently. Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for the practice to...
PROTESTS

