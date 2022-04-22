ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 10:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Perry, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Perry; Vinton FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is possible again overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the advised area, with freezing temperatures also possible in east central Ohio.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is possible again overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the advised area, with freezing temperatures also possible in east central Ohio.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditons for the northeast plains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast plains from NOON through 7 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19% * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Coles; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt; Shelby; Vermilion FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Illinois. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antelope Valley#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage Counties. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditons for the northeast plains. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and West-Central Highlands * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15%. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Central Cook, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Cook; Ford; Iroquois FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s along with mostly clear skies and light winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Iroquois, Ford and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From midnight CDT tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Buffalo Pass, Dilkon, Eagar- Springerville, Ganado, Holbrook, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor, Window Rock and Winslow. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Moore; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND NORTH-CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford Hartley and Moore. * 20 Foot Winds...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...Max RFTI of 4. * Timing... 1 PM CDT through 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery; Pike FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snake River AT Alvarado. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 110.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding between Hwy 1 and railroad grade due to backwater. Inspections of the dike begin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 109.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 109.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 109.7 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 106.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday is no longer in effect. In addition, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from noon to 8 PM MDT. A Fire Weather Watch also remains in effect for Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is possible again overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the advised area, with freezing temperatures also possible in east central Ohio.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. * 20 Foot Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...Max RFTI of 5. * Timing... 1 PM CDT through 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Christian, Morgan, Sangamon, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Christian; Morgan; Sangamon; Scott FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Scott, Morgan, Sangamon and Christian Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guadalupe; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Bexar, Guadalupe and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 718 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, Kirby, Windcrest, St. Hedwig, Elmendorf, La Vernia, China Grove, Marion, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Zuehl, Calaveras Lake, and Converse. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:45:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-25 23:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from heavy rainfall WHERE...Tutuila and Aunu`u Islands WHEN...Through 12 AM IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 941 PO ASO GAFUA APERILA 25 2022 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE VAELUAGA O LE PO MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai mamafa i timuga NOFOAGA...Tutuila ma Aunu`u TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le vaeluaga o le po AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOONE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy