Here at Rocket City Mom, we’re all about local. We’re all about encouraging readers to shop local, support local, and pretty soon Huntsville residents will get the chance to vote local. It’s actually the LOCAL elections that make the biggest impact in communities where they are held. Now, more than ever, Alabama families need to look closely at who they will elect to lead them through the next few years – through times of crisis as well as times of prosperity. Who do you want to lead your schools and state board of education? Who should be the next Governor? All this and more is up for YOU to decide in the Alabama Primary Election.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO