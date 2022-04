The Boston Celtics still need one win to sweep Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, but it looks like Kendrick Perkins firmly believes the playoffs series is over. After watching the Nets fall to a 3-0 hole with a 109-103 defeat to the Celtics on Saturday, Perkins didn’t hold back his thoughts and highlighted how Boston has taken the soul of Brooklyn. The former NBA big man, who once played alongside Durant during their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, also emphasized how his former teammate has basically “quit” fighting as his struggles continue.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO