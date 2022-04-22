ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Jue Lan Club accuses Sei Less of stealing its menu and celeb clients

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cesq_0fHFoaou00

Beefing over chicken satay is back on the menu in the hospitality industry.

Upscale Chinese eatery Jue Lan Club is raging a new restaurant war by suing newcomer Sei Less for allegedly stealing its menu and celebrity patrons, Page Six has learned.

Jue Lan Club filed a complaint on Apr. 15 accusing former employees Dara Mirjahangiry, Ivi Sharno and others of “operating and promoting a competing restaurant … through theft of trade secrets, deceptive and confusing means.”

Mirjahangiry opened Sei Less earlier this year in the Garment District, and it has become a hotspot for athletes and rappers such as Kanye West , who celebrated his former fling Julia Fox ‘s birthday there in February. Other celebs who frequent the spot include Angela Simmons, Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, 50 Cent and Omari Hardwick. Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has also been photographed hanging out with Mirjahangiry at the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSDGl_0fHFoaou00
Jue Lan Club opened in December 2015.
juelankitchen/Instagram

In addition to allegedly stealing celeb customers, Jue Lan also claimed in the lawsuit that Sei Less owners distributed “false, misleading and infringing promotional materials” to appear as if they are affiliated.

The suit further claimed Sei Less owners “logged into OpenTable with the intent of sabotaging Jue Lan from December 22, 2021, and every day after” and that Sei Less linked their account “to the Jue Lan OpenTable account as an affiliate [so] Jue Lan would appear to be fully booked and Sei Less would be available, coercing clientele of Jue Lan and deceiving the public to go to Sei Less.”

This isn’t the first time Jue Lan has been at the center of a New York Chinese food war. Former owner and Philippe Chow founder Stratis Morfogen launched the restaurant in 2015 at the tail end of a nasty restaurant war with Michael Chow’s Mr. Chow . Morfogen parted ways with Jue Lan in 2017 and has since found greener pastures with several Brooklyn Chop House locations and dumpling cookbooks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441Bpx_0fHFoaou00
Sei Less opened its doors in January 2022.
seilessnyc/Instagram

Sources tell us Mirjahangiry was a key player in developing the Jue Lan brand after Morfogen left, but Mirjahangiry describes the claims as “lies.”

“It’s a frivolous lawsuit. We are focused on building Sei Less into the premiere hospitality brand that it has quickly become. We’ve never claimed we are [Jue Lan]. I left. I opened a new concept. There’s nothing they do that we need. We focus on our business, not other people’s businesses,” Mirjahangiry tells us.

A rep for Jue Lan declined to comment.

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party

Name a more loyal housewife than Dolores Catania. I’ll wait! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has proven over her last 5 seasons on the show that she is ride or die for the ones she loves. She’s even besties and business partners with ex-husband, Frank Catania. And this season, she let him move […] The post Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Angela Simmons
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Cardi B
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Chinese#Juelankitchen Instagram#Opentable
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Page Six

Video of Paris Hilton’s bodyguard chasing her at Coachella goes viral

Her bodyguard was not sliving. A video of Paris Hilton’s bodyguard chasing after her as she danced around at Coachella has gone viral on TikTok. In the clip, 41-year-old Hilton looked like a celestial being as she swirled around in a sheer dress at the music festival, and while she seemed to be having the time of her life flitting around, her bulky bodyguard looked exhausted as he quickly trailed behind her to stay on her tail.
CELEBRITIES
frommers.com

Travel Influencer Sued for Telling "Increasingly Bold Lies" to Build Her Brand

A travel influencer with more than half a million Instagram followers and more than 207,000 TikTok followers is being sued by the consumer protection group Travelers United over allegations that she told "increasingly bold lies" to amass followers and seduce investors into lucrative sponsorship deals. Cassie De Pecol, a onetime...
TRAVEL
Page Six

Kim Zolciak posts about boozy Chili’s outing after NeNe Leakes’ racism lawsuit

Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit. Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

99K+
Followers
11K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy