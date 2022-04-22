ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The GOAT always needs a scapegoat” Skip Bayless hilariously trolls LeBron James as rumors of ‘Quin VOGEL’ taking over as Lakers Head Coach get stronger

By Rakibul John Rodgers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no surprise to anyone that Skip Bayless firmly believed that Russell Westbrook and former Lakers Coach Frank Vogel were the perfect scapegoats for LeBron James for a disappointing 2021-22 season. Although the King was the sole star among bunch of disappointing acquisitions for the purple and gold, Bayless always...

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
Mark Cuban says he bought the Dallas Mavericks 6 weeks after attending a game and thinking, ‘I can do better than this’

It's been over two decades since Mark Cuban had a life-changing epiphany at an NBA game. It was November 1999, at the beginning of the NBA's 1999-2000 season, when the tech billionaire was sitting a few rows back from the court at a Dallas Mavericks game, that he realized his wealth could transport him from the stands to the owner's box.
Kevin Durant On His Friendship With Kyrie Irving: "I Can’t Be Pissed Off. I Can’t End The Friendship Based On Something Like That. Our Friendship Is Based Off Who We Are As Human Beings."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving went to the Brooklyn Nets together in 2019 and have been among the preseason favorites to win it all the past two seasons since KD returned from his Achilles injury. They had James Harden with them for a while too and looked like nothing would stop them, but injuries and off-field issues ended those dreams and the Nets now find themselves without Harden, having been swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.
Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
Evan Battey to compete in the Tampa Bay Pro Combine

The Colorado Buffaloes have a couple of players eligible for the NBA draft this year with Evan Battey and Jabari Walker. During the 2021-22 season, Walker even generated talks as a first-round choice. However, Battey is the bigger question mark of the two despite an excellent career in Boulder. But, Battey is doing his best to get noticed by NBA scouts and is now headed to the Tampa Bay Pro Combine along with other NBA draft-eligible prospects. Others headed to Tampa include Kimani Lawrence of Arizona State, Abu Kigab of Boise State and Alex Barcello of BYU, among a number of others. #TampaBayProCombine...
