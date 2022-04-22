ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSX track work closes crossings in Fayetteville

 3 days ago

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – CSX Transportation has scheduled the crossing(s) listed below for closure and repair. The closures will require motorists and traffic to take an alternate route. Signage will be in place marking detour routes.

The schedule listed below is subject to change based on conditions and unforeseen circumstances such as inclement weather that delays maintenance and scheduling.

Fayetteville:

  • May 3-6: Hay Street at Hillsborough/Winslow Street
  • May 19: Whitfield Street
  • May 23: Cumberland Street
  • May 23: Moore Street
  • May 23: Franklin Street at Winslow Street
  • May 23: Russell Street at Winslow Street

Work will also be performed on a crossing in Hope Mills at Johnson Street on May 16.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan alternate routes on the above dates and allow for additional travel time to and from destinations while crossings are closed.

Updates to the schedule will be provided as they are made available.

###

IN THIS ARTICLE
