Noah Cyrus rocks red sheer dress for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ performance

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Noah Cyrus is red-hot.

The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song , “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday.

To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset.

The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15.

If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month.

Cyrus seemed to have a lot of support on social media, with model sisters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin as well as country singer Orville Peck praising her performance and outfit on Instagram.

The daring sheer look featured just a corset underneath.
ABC via Getty Images

The couture look seems to be in sync with the star’s current aesthetic; in her “I Burned LA Down” music video , Cyrus rides a horse in a flowy white gown with a black breastplate and matching gloves.

She also wears a red lace dress with a built-in corset and face covering, as well as a wind-whipped black gown with a long train.

With Cyrus always making a statement on the red carpet — who could forget her Schiaparelli Couture look for the 2021 Grammys ? — it’s no surprise she’s kicking off her album rollout with a bang.

Comments / 448

Marie E.
3d ago

Her+Miley always make me sadly wonder what happened to them growing up that they feel the need to validate themselves by always appearing in public in these types of clothing or next to nothing;(

Reply(23)
328
Kat
3d ago

why are young women in hollywood always running around so sexualized? wearing a little as legally possible. why? and yet they want respect? put some f'n clothes on. you have to respect yourself before anyone can respect you

Reply(19)
260
Gale Mac.
3d ago

Why do female singer feel the need to be nearly naked? Does it distract from their lack of talent? Dress nice. Dress sexy if you want. Just not like a stripper.

Reply(5)
150
