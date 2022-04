The Pittsburgh Penguins (45-23-11) had moments of dominance, moments of maddening sloppiness, and got a goal that probably should not have counted. Eventually, the hapless Detroit Red Wings could not keep up with the Penguins talent when the star players filled the net. Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin scored as the Penguins pulled away for a 7-2 win at Little Caesar’s Arena.

