Pet Connection: Meet 4-year-old Ali
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is showing off 4-year-old Ali, a terrier/pitbull mix.
Ali is very friendly, loves kids, and likes to “shake hands.”
She was found as a stray and would prefer not to live with other dogs.
If you have questions about Ali, the Humane Society is at 3161 W Norton Road, or you can call 417-833-2526.
