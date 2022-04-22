ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Pet Connection: Meet 4-year-old Ali

By Emilee Kuschel
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is showing off 4-year-old Ali, a terrier/pitbull mix.

Ali is very friendly, loves kids, and likes to “shake hands.”

She was found as a stray and would prefer not to live with other dogs.

If you have questions about Ali, the Humane Society is at 3161 W Norton Road, or you can call 417-833-2526.

