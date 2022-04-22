Maverick on TCM

A regular on ITV 4 these days and probably one of the most exciting war films ever made with more or less non stop action and an unusual plot twist, where two of the five agents parachuted into Germany turn out to be traitors and a prisoner the agents have to capture from Schloss Adler turns out to be working for the Nazis. I think the action scenes, the cable car fight and the chase with the stolen bus, are some of the best ever made and Mary Ure proves to be as deadly as Clint Eastwood and Richard Burton, again excellent casting as women had limited roles in war films in the sixties. However, Ingrid Pitt;s character does almost nothing when she's reunited with the three other agents and could have taken a bigger role. Anyone else think the same?

