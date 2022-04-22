ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

By Avery Williams, Kelly Kennedy
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tense standoff took place Friday afternoon in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood, and authorities said it was connected to a viral video that shows two men pointing guns at a Cleveland police officer. A local photojournalist was assaulted while reporting on scene, and 19 News...

