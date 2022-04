Monday, April 25 will be the first day of early voting for the upcoming May 7 uniform election and also the last day to register to vote in the May 24 primary runoff. The May 7 uniform election is mostly made up of local city council and school board races, though there are two important amendments to the state constitution up for consideration on the ballot that would lower property taxes that fund public schools.

