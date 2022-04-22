ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FBI Salt Lake City Field Office says ‘significant increase’ in ‘sextortion’ cases targeting young boys

By LOGAN HERALD JOURNAL
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sextortion schemes” targeting young boys online are on the rise in Utah, according to the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office. According to a news release from the field office, these schemes involve an adult, typically posing online as a young girl, contacting minor males between the ages of 14 and...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 5

Related
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of suspect shot by deputies after allegedly robbing home with AR-15

The man shot after a chase with Cache County, Utah, sheriff’s deputies Tuesday has been identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie, a parolee from the Utah State Prison. Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen released the name Wednesday night along with a statement that Washakie has been released from Logan Regional Hospital in “stable condition” and transported back to the state prison. Although no details about the shooting or Washakie’s injuries have...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
K2 Radio

Feds Charge Wyoming Man With Kidnapping

The Wyoming US Attorney's Office this week announced that an Arapahoe man is charged with kidnapping. In addition to the kidnapping charge, Elvin Wayne McClain is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to an indictment...
ARAPAHOE, WY
ABC4

Utah man pleads guilty to shooting, assaulting federal officers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to assaulting and discharging a firearm at a federal officer on Friday. The U.S. Department of Justice says Epifanio Welch, 46 has plead guilty to two felony counts, including assaulting a federal officer and shooting a firearm during a crime of violence. Authorities say […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Police looking for Utah at large fugitive wanted for violent history

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A longtime Nortenos gang member convicted in a drive-by shooting in Ogden and put on probation is on the run after absconding from Adult Probation and Parole. Alberto Delgado, 29 is on the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit’s 10 Most Wanted list and they’re desperately seeking the public’s help to find him because he’s usually armed with a gun.
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Logan, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#City Police
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy