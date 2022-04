Lando Norris was amazed to finish on the podium in the fourth race of the F1 season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after McLaren’s poor start to 2022. McLaren was well off the pace during Bahrain testing and the opening race, with Norris finishing 15th, one place behind teammate Daniel Ricciardo and nearly a minute off winner Charles Leclerc despite a late safety car period. There was a step forward in Saudi Arabia, but Melbourne showed the first glimpse of strength when both cars finished in the top six, and Norris followed that with a podium at Imola after Leclerc’s late error.

