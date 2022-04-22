Russia claims victory in Mariupol

Russian state media has claimed that one sailor has died and that 27 are missing after the sinking of the Black Sea warship Moskva. The RIA news agency cited the Russian defence ministry, which also said that 396 members of the crew have been rescued. While Moscow claims the Black Sea flagship sank last week after a fire led to an ammunition explosion, Ukraine has said that it took down the ship using missiles. Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist and lead Russia investigator at Bellingcat, shared his scepticism of the Russian defence ministry’s claim. “Russia’s MoD claims only...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO