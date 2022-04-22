ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocktail of the week: the Dog & Gun’s Applejack – recipe

The Applejack, courtesy of the Dog & Gun in Netheravon, Wiltshire.

Something fresh, fruity and zingy for spring. The crisp finish on the rum goes really nicely with the apple and ginger, because it pairs with the fruity notes, rather than overpowering them.

Applejack

30ml good white rum – I use Bacardi Carta Blanca

30ml apple juice

30ml

good ginger beer – I use Fentimans

½ lime

3 mint leaves

, to garnish

Fill an old fashioned glass with crushed ice, pour over the rum, apple juice and ginger beer, in that order, then stir gently to combine. Finish with a splash of lime juice, garnish with a slice of fresh lime and the mint leaves, and serve.

