Cocoa, FL

Florida mother behind school bomb threat was upset with lunch portions, prosecutors say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
COCOA, Fla. — Prosecutors have charged a central Florida woman with threatening to blow up her child’s school unless he was given more food.

Anaya Smith is facing charges of falsely reporting a bomb threat and interfering with school functions, according to Brevard County jail records.

Smith is accused of calling Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 and leaving a message saying: “If you don’t start feeding my mother [expletive] children better at that [expletive] I’m gonna come round that [expletive] and blow that mother [expletive] up you dumb [expletive],” The Miami Herald reported.

While the caller did not leave their name, investigators said in the arrest report that they were able to link Amaya Smith to the message using the school’s caller ID, The Associated Press reported. A school resource officer confirmed that Smith’s child had gotten into an argument that day in the cafeteria because he had wanted more food.

Smith’s sister defended Anaya, saying she had been “falsely accused,” The Miami Herald reported. The Cocoa Beach police officer who signed the arrest affidavit, however, wrote in his report: “It should be noted that I have had numerous encounters with Mrs. Smith as recent as January 2022 and recognize the voice on the voicemail to be that of Mrs. Smith,” The Miami Herald reported.

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son's high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she'd "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
