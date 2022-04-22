ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Injuries in Cargo Ship Fire

By Read Shepherd
A cargo ship has been evacuated after a fire broke out this morning.

Tampa Fire Rescue says the "Kelly Alafia" was transporting chemicals, including some that were a by-product of residual sulfur, making it a hazmat situation for the crew.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries. No crew members were hurt.

FROM TAMPA FIRE RESCUE

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a reported ship fire located at 1616 Penny St at approximately 5:30am on 4/22/22. Engine 4 was first on scene of a vessel called "The Kelly Alafia," overseen by Savage Marine Services, that was at berth and undergoing repairs by International Ship Repair & Marine Services Inc.

Crews were cleaning an area inside the cargo hold. During shift change, the oncoming crew smelled smoke within the hull and called 9-1-1. Ship personnel and the marine chemist on scene identified that a byproduct of residual sulfur that the barge transports, had caught on fire. Due to a chemical product being burnt, the incident became a Hazardous Materials operation.

All crew members had evacuated the ship and were accounted for.

The incident is still being mitigated at 9:00am. There have been no injuries to civilians. One firefighter was transported for minor injuries.

TFR Investigators are on scene and have determined that the cause of the fire originated from welding.

photo: Tampa Fire Rescue

