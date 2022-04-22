ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Her reigning passion! Queen is spotted being driven to visit her horses at Sandringham the day after her 96th birthday

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Queen's love of horses is a lifelong passion, so it was no surprise that Her Majesty took the opportunity to visit the stables today during her break at Sandringham.

Wearing one of her signature headscarves, with a green and orange leaf pattern, Her Majesty, 96, was seen in the front passenger seat of a Range Rover leaving Wood Farm near Sandringham in Norfolk.

She also sported bright lipstick and sunglasses as she left the five-bedroom house where she is staying until early next week.

The monarch was paying a chauffeur-driven visit to her horses who are at a nearby stables.

It comes after she spent her birthday at Wood Farm, The Duke of Edinburgh's cottage, having a private celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZIwS_0fHFjzkS00
Royal excursion! The Queen is seen leaving Wood Farm near Sandringham this afternoon to pay a chauffeur-driven visit to her horses in nearby stables

Her birthday was yesterday toasted with gun salutes by The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery and the Honourable Artillery Company.

The first salute of 41 guns was fired at noon in Hyde Park by The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery.

Another salute of 62 guns was fired an hour later by the Honourable Artillery Company, the City of London's Reserve Army Regiment from Tower Wharf.

The royal family yesterday shared a photograph of the Queen, aged two, to mark the celebrations for her 96th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKc9T_0fHFjzkS00
One's day out! Queen Elizabeth is staying at the Duke of Edinburgh's cottage on her Sandringham estate, having had a private celebration there yesterday to mark her 96th birthday 

The picture, which was taken in 1928, shows the then Princess Elizabeth smiling into the camera with her hands on her face. She is wearing a beaded necklace and dress with frills.

Along with the image, which was shared on Instagram, the royal family wrote: 'Then Princess Elizabeth, she was the eldest daughter of The Duke and Duchess of York and was never expected to become Queen.

'Her life changed in 1936 when her uncle, King Edward VIII abdicated, her father became King George VI and the young Princess became the heir presumptive.

'Following the sad death of her father in 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II aged just 25, and this year is celebrating 70 years on the throne - a first in British history.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBt0V_0fHFjzkS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0gOe_0fHFjzkS00
The Royal Family shared this lovely photograph of a two-year-old Princess Elizabeth to mark her 96th birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in leading well-wishes to the Queen on her 96th birthday.

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, also shared two photographs on Instagram to mark the occasion, including a touching family snap showing the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with some of their great-grandchildren.

The couple hailed the Queen as 'an inspiration' in the accompanying post, writing: 'Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today!

'An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year.'

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall followed shortly afterwards with their own slideshow of images, including one of Prince Charles as a young boy and a second photo of him kissing the Queen's hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DJFM_0fHFjzkS00
Fond memories: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led well-wishes to the Queen on her 96th birthday. In the first photograph shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the couple are seen admiring Kate's 2019 Royal Chelsea Flower Show Garden with Her Majesty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThHIW_0fHFjzkS00
Proud great-grandparents: The second photograph, which was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at Balmoral Castle in 2018, shows Prince Philip and the Queen with seven of their great-grandchildren. Pictured left to right: Prince George, Prince Louis (in the Queen's arms), Savannah Phillips (standing), Princess Charlotte, the Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips with Lena Tindall in her arms, and Mia Tindall 
Warm wishes: The couple hailed the Queen as 'an inspiration' in the accompanying post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0esk_0fHFjzkS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snfnD_0fHFjzkS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jo7Wf_0fHFjzkS00
'Happy birthday Granny!' Princess Eugenie shared this photograph of her with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, taking at Trooping the Colour, along with a moving caption

She is staying at Wood Farm, the 'modest' farmhouse in the grounds of the Norfolk estate is where her beloved husband Prince Philip spent much of his time after retiring from royal duties.

The 'modest' farm in the grounds of the Norfolk estate is where her beloved husband Prince Philip spent much of his time after retiring from royal duties.

It comes amid fresh frustration from the Royal Family after Prince Harry took potshots at the Firm in US TV interviews

Prince Charles is said to be at the end of his tether with his youngest son as palace staff who cared for Her Majesty throughout the pandemic accused the Duke of Sussex of 'breathtaking arrogance' over his suggestion his grandmother needs extra protection.

He claimed that she confides in him things she can’t talk to anyone else about. And in a barbed comment he said of his visit to Windsor Castle last week: 'I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her'.

He also risked further fuelling the rift with his estranged older brother by stating that their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was now watching over him from beyond the grave as ‘she’s done her bit’ with Prince William and his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5ina_0fHFjzkS00
A new portrait of The Queen with two of her beloved fell ponied has been released to mark her 96th birthday, as she quietly celebrates the landmark occasion in Sandringham

When asked about the Queen's upcoming birthday in his interview with NBC Today presenter Hoda Kotb, Prince Harry appeared to suggest that the Queen was 'bored' of the celebrations.

Speaking to the broadcaster, he said: 'I think she's -- I think after a certain age you get bored of birthdays.

Ms Kotb replied: 'You think she's bored of her 96th?' 'I think so,' responds Prince Harry. But the Duke then appeared to change tack when asked if the Queen will be 'bored' for her jubilee.

He replied: 'No. I don't think so. She's had a few jubilees now and every one is slightly different. I’m sure she is looking forward to it.'

Comments / 1

