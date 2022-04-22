ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

Which Sacramento-area thrift store has the best secondhand finds? Vote in our poll

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1U3V_0fHFjnOy00

Help The Bee pick the Sacramento-area thrift store with the best second-hand finds.

Vote in the poll below. The poll closes noon on Friday, April 29.

Don’t see your favorite? Make sure your go-to spot is a thrift store and not a boutique, consignment shop or operates on buy-or-trade system before kindly emailing us at utilityteam@sacbee.com.

Only one vote per person. This poll is not scientific — it’s for fun!

Can’t see it? Try turning off your ad blocker.

Comments / 6

Related
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Politics#Shopping
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

239
Followers
63
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy