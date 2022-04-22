Bling Jewelers to celebrate new location in Schofield at ribbon cutting

SCHOFIELD — Bling Jewelers will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 to celebrate the opening of their new location at 1523 Metro Drive. This event is open to the public.

On October 11, 2011, owner Julie Rybacki opened the doors of her business in a little brick house on Schofield Avenue in Weston. The store, Bling It Around Again LLC, opened with mostly consignment jewelry, but soon grew to offer much more. Rybacki worked to grow her business by offering fine jewelry, custom design and consignment of fine jewelry. She also purchases gold and silver, and offers jewelry appraisals and repairs.

Rybacki and her family have lived in Wausau for more than thirty years. Her team is always willing to work hard and is attentive to their customers’ needs.

“The growth and success of the company are truly a byproduct of a staff that takes the time to listen to their customers, treating everyone with respect, while giving back to the community.” said Rybacki.

Bling Jewelers is open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. To learn more about the business, visit BlingItAround.com or call 715-359-6366.