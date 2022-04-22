Bulls vs. Bucks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks for Game 3

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in Game 3 of their first round series and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

Game 3 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ABC.

The Bulls tied up the series 1-1 in Game 2 as DeMar DeRozan led Chicago to a 114-110 victory. DeRozan scored a playoff career-high 41 points on 16-of-31 shooting after a poor performance in Game 1.

The Bucks lost All-Star Khris Middleton in Game 2 with an MCL sprain in his left knee, which will keep him out at least two weeks. Look for a combination of Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen step into Middleton’s minutes for Milwaukee.

Point spread: Bucks -2.5

Money line: Bucks -145 / Bulls +120

Over-under: 222.5

Advice and prediction

DeMar DeRozan found his groove on offense in Game 2 as the Bulls tied up the series. With Khris Middleton out for Milwaukee, look for the Bulls to take advantage in the series. Take Chicago to cover the spread and hit the under.

Prediction: Bulls 112, Bucks 107

