Salem, IL

Salem man arrested in connection with October battery incident

wmix94.com
 1 day ago

SALEM, IL — A 74-year-old Salem man has been arrested in connection with an alleged battery incident in October. According to...

www.wmix94.com

cbs17

Man arrested in connection to deadly Raleigh apartment shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an apartment complex shooting that killed one man on Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police said on Sunday. The suspect, Caleb D’angelo Williams, has been charged with murder, possession of firearm by a felon and assault by pointing...
RALEIGH, NC
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salem, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Salem, IL
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
WEST HAVEN, CT
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Old Salem#Aggravated Battery#County Jail#Bread#The Salem City Council
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Telegraph

Granite City man charged with five felonies

EDWARDSVILLE -- A Granite City man was charged with three Class X felonies and two other felonies on Wednesday. Daryl J. Harper, 44, of the 3300 block of West Chain of Rocks Road was charged with armed habitual criminal, armed violence and unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. All are Class X felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead In South Baltimore Apartment Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Saturday found a man who had been shot in the head inside of an apartment in South Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Pontiac Street to investigate a report of a dead body in an apartment around 3:40 p.m., police said.  When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head laying on a bed, according to authorities. A Baltimore City Fire Department medic pronounced the man dead. Anyone with information about this crime should contact Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
South Ark Daily

Dumas Arkansas Police Department Thanks Jefferson County Arkansas Sheriff Department Durning Recent Search Of School District

On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
WCIA

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
DECATUR, IL
The Telegraph

Alton man charged with weapons felony

EDWARDSVILLE -- An Alton man was charged with a Class X felony and a Class 2 felony on Wednesday. Marcus D. James, 36, of the 800 block of East 7th Street, was charged with armed habitual criminal and possession of weapons by a felon.
ALTON, IL

