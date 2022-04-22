Bulls vs. Bucks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Game 3
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in Game 3 of their first round series, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls tied up the series 1-1 in Game 2 as DeMar DeRozan led Chicago to a 114-110 victory. DeRozan scored a playoff career-high 41 points on 16-of-31 shooting after a poor performance in Game 1.
The Bucks lost All-Star Khris Middleton in Game 2 with an MCL sprain in his left knee, which will keep him out at least two weeks. Look for a combination of Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen step into Middleton’s minutes for Milwaukee.
How To Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: Friday, April 22
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Probable Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
- F DeMar DeRozan
- F Patrick Williams
- C Nikola Vucevic
- G Zach LaVine
- G Alex Caruso
Milwaukee Bucks
- F Pat Connaughton
- F Giannis Antetokounmpo
- C Brook Lopez
- G Wes Matthews
- G Jrue Holiday
