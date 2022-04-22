ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls vs. Bucks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Game 3

By Michael Mulford
 3 days ago
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in Game 3 of their first round series, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls tied up the series 1-1 in Game 2 as DeMar DeRozan led Chicago to a 114-110 victory. DeRozan scored a playoff career-high 41 points on 16-of-31 shooting after a poor performance in Game 1.

The Bucks lost All-Star Khris Middleton in Game 2 with an MCL sprain in his left knee, which will keep him out at least two weeks. Look for a combination of Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen step into Middleton’s minutes for Milwaukee.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, April 22
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • F DeMar DeRozan
  • F Patrick Williams
  • C Nikola Vucevic
  • G Zach LaVine
  • G Alex Caruso

Milwaukee Bucks

  • F Pat Connaughton
  • F Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • C Brook Lopez
  • G Wes Matthews
  • G Jrue Holiday

CHICAGO, IL
