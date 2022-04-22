ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curtice, OH

Curtice home a total loss after Friday morning fire

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CURTICE, Ohio — Crews are working to put out a fire that broke out at a Curtice home late Friday morning. The home on the 8200 block of Jerusalem Road...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Oregon garage destroyed in Thursday morning fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oregon and Jerusalem fire departments responded to a fire that spread between homes in Oregon early Thursday morning. The fire started in a home on Aldershot Lane that was under renovation at the time. Flames then spread to a neighboring garage, destroying the garage according to Oregon Fire Battalion Chief Matt Dillon.
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

Crews investigating Monday house fire in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a fire that broke out in a home in Central Toledo just before 6 a.m. Monday morning. The flames ripped through the back of the house on Kimball Avenue near Highland Avenue according to Chief Armstrong. The home was being renovated and no...
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Curtice, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Jerusalem, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Flint Journal

Man dead, teen shot by intruder at Michigan home

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an intruder shot them in a Detroit home on Friday, April 15, WDIV Local 4 reports. The break-in and shooting happened at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the report said. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

One dead after overnight home invasion shooting in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jessus Lopez was killed in a shooting during a home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Michigan Street near Chicago Street. According to Police, officers were sent to North Michigan Street on a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and located Jessus Lopez inside his home with at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Loss#Accident
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal motorcycle crash on Olentangy River Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Columbus, according to Columbus Police. According to a CPD dispatcher, a call was received at 1:45 p.m. on a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Olentangy River Road and West Dodridge Street going south. Police confirmed one person was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin man killed in US 224 crash

Attica, Ohio — A Tiffin man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday evening. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred Friday at 9:21 p.m. on U.S. 224 near milepost 29 in the village of Attica. 44-year-old Mark Rathburn, of Tiffin, was driving a 2007 Honda Fit...
TIFFIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Train derails in Canal Winchester

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — No injuries are reported after a train derailed Saturday in Canal Winchester. According to the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office, the derailment happened on Gender Road south of U.S. 33. The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the general public from the derailment. The derailment is under investigation by railroad […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo man arrested after Wednesday night shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police report Thursday morning one man is in custody after a Wednesday night shooting wounded one person in east Toledo. Nicholas V. Loving, 43, of Toledo, is charged with felonious assault after police said he shot the victim in the thigh around 9 p.m. Wednesday along Platt Street near Fourth Street.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy