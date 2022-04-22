ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

One person injured in overnight stabbing

By Brenda Medina
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RH7GM_0fHFimcs00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Police Department (EPPD) confirm one person was stabbed overnight just after 12:30 a.m. in South Central El Paso

Emergency crews confirmed to KTSM that one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

EPPD responded to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. at the corner of Alameda Ave. and Evergreen St. in South Central El Paso.

EPPD is investigating this stabbing. No word if anyone has been arrested.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 2

Related
KTSM

Downtown Bank Robbed; EPPD releases photo of suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) were sent to Downtown El Paso, after a reported bank robbery Monday afternoon. EPPD officers rushed to the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 221 North Kansas, after a reported bank robbery shortly after 1 p.m. Officials closed off an area from Franklin […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD arrests 2 drivers involved in fiery I10 crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The drivers of the two vehicles involved in a deadly, fiery crash on I10 last weekend have been arrested by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). EPPD officials say 24-year-old Saul Miguel Gutierrez of Horizon and 19-year-old Kayla Nunez of Chaparral (NM) were both arrested on Wednesday, April 13 and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#El Paso Police Department#New Mexico State#South Central#Mexico#Public Safety#Evergreen St#Politico#Troopers Las Cruces#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Off-duty Texas officer shoots 2 people in Walmart parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty policeman in Texas is accused of shooting two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio, authorities said Friday. The officer, who serves with the Schertz Police Department northeast of San Antonio, fired shots into a van in the store’s parking lot, KSAT-TV reported. San Antonio police arrived shortly after 3 p.m. CDT and found a 40-year-old man suffering from “several” gunshot wounds and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, also injured, the television station reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify motorcyclist who fell off overpass in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials identified the motorcyclist who fell off an overpass in central El Paso during a crash Monday morning. The motorcyclist was identified as 25-year-old Ricardo Acosto Phillips. He suffered serious injuries. The incident happened on 200 North Piedras around 3:11 a.m. Preliminary investigation...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Family of woman killed in Foothills shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alicia Hall, 31, was killed when John Hunter began shooting out of his Foothills home at cars stopped at a stop sign. She was almost home after leaving a doctor’s appointment when Hunter went on his shooting spree. Her mother, Trinidad Lopez, says she is still coming to terms with Hall’s death. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Cell Phone Of Missing Woman Visiting Houston For 24th Birthday Found Covered In Blood.

Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSM

El Pasoans push for stopping execution of Texas mother

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A small group of El Pasoans gathered in front of the El Paso County Courthouse to protest the scheduled execution of a Latina Texas mother, accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008 in Cameron County in the Rio Grande Valley. Melissa Lucio was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter […]
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy