One person injured in overnight stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Police Department (EPPD) confirm one person was stabbed overnight just after 12:30 a.m. in South Central El Paso
Emergency crews confirmed to KTSM that one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
EPPD responded to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. at the corner of Alameda Ave. and Evergreen St. in South Central El Paso.
EPPD is investigating this stabbing. No word if anyone has been arrested.
