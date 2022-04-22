ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks still talking with free-agent left tackle Duane Brown

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are busy readying themselves for the NFL draft but still have some housekeeping to attend to including keeping an eye on the free-agent market.

One player who stands out is left tackle Duane Brown, who remains unsigned and one of the top free agents still available.

So has Seattle officially moved on from the veteran tackle?

“No, we haven’t. We’ve not moved on from that,” coach Pete Carroll said Thursday during his pre-draft press conference. “We’re, we’re still talking.”

General manager John Schneider provided a more in-depth explanation as to why a player of Brown’s caliber could still be on the market.

“There’s a lot of very high-quality guys that are just out there right now that haven’t been able to find a specific market that they’re looking for,” Schneider said. “The last two years. I think guys have confidence in their abilities and they’re waiting for the right team at the right time. Guys that are really good with their money, and have made good money are waiting until training camp to see if anything happens with another club.”

The Seahawks could very well be doing the exact same thing, waiting to see how things shake out in next week’s draft before making any moves in free agency.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

