HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Houghton invested about $9.6 million to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41 in Houghton. This year’s work will focus on the segment from Isle Royale Street to Pearl Street and include widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. Work began in 2021, was suspended for the winter, and is expected to be completed this fall.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO