Skin Care

I whiten my teeth with shampoo, people say it’s dangerous but I don’t care, my dentist thinks they look amazing

By Leanne Hall
 3 days ago

A NAIL TECHNICIAN has revealed how she whitened her teeth using purple shampoo, despite warnings about the dangers.

Saskia Ward, 24, claims she does it most nights and that even her dentist has said they look amazing.

Saskia Ward, 24, shared how she whitens her teeth using purple shampoo, despite warnings it is dangerous Credit: Saskia Ward / Instagram

While purple shampoo is often used to tone blonde hair - to neutralize brassy and yellow tones, Saskia decided to use it on her teeth.

She recalls seeing an advert for purple toothpaste and refused to accept it wasn't the same thing as her shampoo.

Saskia, from Manchester, said: “I put a tiny bit on my toothbrush and prayed my teeth wouldn't turn purple.

“I went to my dentist for a check-up recently and he gave me nothing but praise for how amazing my teeth looked.

“I get loads of comments on nights out about how white they are.

“Purple shampoo doesn’t taste great but beauty leads you to do some wild things and I’m up for anything.”

Saskia Ward lathers purple shampoo onto her teeth most nights before bed to make them glisten when she wakes up.

Due to her job in the beauty industry, she's often trying out new beauty 'hacks'.

The nail tech has composite veneers on top of her real teeth but thinks the hack would work for natural teeth too.

Saskia posted the idea to her TikTok where the video has garnered over 100,000 views.

And some were keen to try it, asking “Is this legit? Because I will do it," said one, and another asked, "it won’t stain or anything will it?”

But experts have warned not to attempt the hack.

Speaking to the Mirror, Dr Khaled Kasem, Chief Orthodontist at Impress dental services, has cautioned others against following Saskia's example.

He said: "It should come as no surprise when we say shampoo should not be coming anywhere near your mouth."

He explained ingesting shampoo can have serious implications for your health, doing more harm than good, and the ingredients wouldn't lift deep-set stains on your teeth.

However, one hairdresser who saw Saskia's video was less than impressed.

She quipped: “Girl, you better be joking. As a hairdresser, I’ve seen everything now.”

Saskia figured it would work the same as purple toothpaste, but experts disagree and say it could be dangerous Credit: Saskia Ward / Instagram
Viewers of the video were tempted to try it, but people have warned it could cause more harm than good Credit: Saskia Ward / Instagram

Mariella Martinez
3d ago

She's too young to have botox and fillers altering her face makes her look older just my opinion. I bet she was naturally pretty. Sad too many young girls are doing this.

Constance Mack
3d ago

Advertising a potential dangerous product for others to use is outrageous!! There are many products on the market that are made JUST to whiten your teeth without harm, and they work as well as your purple shampoo! 😁

John Knoop
2d ago

beautiful women do not need artificial work done. look at Courtney Cox for one sad example

I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
