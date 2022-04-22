Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan has a Thursday night shootaround at the United Center

CHICAGO – After shooting 6-for-25 in Game 1 against the Bucks, the 2022 NBA All-Star vowed never to let that happen again.

So before Game 2 in Milwaukee, DeMar DeRozan snuck into Fiserv Forum on Tuesday to get a couple of shots up before Wednesday’s contest. After getting a playoff career-high in Game 2, the guard figured it would be best to do so before the Bulls’ next playoff contest.

On Thursday night, the Bulls’ Twitter account posted pictures and video of DeRozan getting up some shots at an empty United Center about 24 hours before the teams are scheduled to meet again in Game 3. According to the posts, the guard was there at 8:15 PM as he was getting in some practice with only a handful of other people in the arena.

Perhaps the guard is trying to duplicate the luck he had when he went into Fiserv Forum on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s Game 2.

“I just snuck in through the back to get some shots up,” said DeRozan playfully when asked how he got into the venue on Tuesday.

Twenty-four hours later, the guard scored a playoff career-high of 41 points while shooting 16-of-31 from the field in a 114-110 win over the Bucks.

It was the first playoff triumph for the Bulls in five years and came after DeRozan shot just 24 percent from the floor in a Game 1 loss.

That performance has been part of a memorable first season for DeRozan in Chicago, where he’s played some of the best basketball of his 13-year NBA career. Elected an All-Star starter, the guard averaged a career-high of 27.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest.

DeRozan will lead the Bulls onto the floor against the Bucks for Game 3 at the United Center at 7:30 PM on Friday, which will be the first playoff contest at the venue since April 28, 2017.

