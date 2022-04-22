ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Marriotts Ridge girls lacrosse’s Maisy Clevenger excels on the field while supporting her mom’s fight with breast cancer

By Jacob Steinberg, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKiHN_0fHFhpzc00
Marriotts Ridge junior Maisy Clevenger, racing up the field on April 20 against Glenelg, leads the Mustangs through nine games with 41 points Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Marriotts Ridge girls lacrosse junior midfielder Maisy Clevenger has continued to thrive on the field for the Mustangs this season.

Clevenger, the 2021 Howard County Times girls lacrosse Player of the Year, has been the main initiator of the Mustangs’ offense, and she saved her best performance to date for a commanding 17-5 victory over Route 99 rival Mt. Hebron on April 5.

But that game was special for more than just her stats. A pregame ceremony was dedicated to Maisy’s mom, Elizabeth, who is battling breast cancer. Both the Mustangs and Vikings styled their hair in buns to support the Clevenger family.

Those buns signified Marriotts Ridge’s partnership with the Headstrong Foundation’s Game Hair Havoc Event, which is an online fundraising campaign in which teams style their game day hair to raise funds and awareness for families dealing with and affected by cancer. Established in 2007, the Headstrong Foundation has raised $23 million and assisted 20,175 families, according to its website.

“It was of nice of Mt. Hebron to focus on that, which I thought was pretty awesome,” Elizabeth Clevenger said. “It’s amazing to have all of that support from the community. It was pretty awesome to have the community know about it and the kids really taking interest in it and trying to understand everything.”

Playing with an added purpose with her mom watching from the stands, Clevenger excelled with a team-high eight points (five goals, three assists) against the Vikings. Maisy reflects fondly on that day as the community came together to support her family.

“Seeing pictures in the bows and stuff, talking to my mom after the game, it’s just awesome,” Clevenger said. “We also have the game film from it. Listening to the announcements before and just everybody cheering after I score a goal or when one of my teammates scored a goal. It was definitely a different vibe to the game. It was for her.”

Clevenger first learned about Headstrong through her older sister, Shay, a senior defender at Loyola Maryland. Shay and one of her college teammates began a partnership with the organization to raise awareness for her mom and other teammates’ families in similar circumstances.

While Maisy was interested in working with them, she was unsure if Headstrong worked with high school programs. After receiving a direct message from the foundation’s Instagram, she shared the information with Mustangs coach Amanda Brady, who helped to coordinate the fundraising effort.

“It’s had an effect on our girls to see how cancer can affect other people’s lives,” Brady said. “So, of course, we wanted to do that for not just Maisy and her family but for all the girls to recognize that this is such an important reason why we’re raising money. I went ahead and reached out to the founders and made sure high schoolers were allowed.”

The Mt. Hebron game worked out perfectly as the Vikings were supporting Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer. The teams joined efforts to raise awareness for both cancer-related charities. Thus far, Marriotts Ridge has raised $3,797.

In the past, Clevenger sometimes struggled to concentrate on lacrosse as she always wanted to be with her mom. However, as she’s gotten older, the junior has been able to compartmentalize to ensure that she and her teammates are playing their best on game days.

A key part of that has been the support Clevenger has received from teammates, including fellow junior and defender Camryn Fisher. The two have been close friends since freshman year and Fisher’s support since Elizabeth’s diagnosis in 2015 has remained constant. Before each game, Clevenger receives a good luck text from her mom or they’ll have a chance to talk before she heads back to school to board the bus.

Clevenger is playing some of her best lacrosse and leads the Mustangs through nine games with 41 points (30 goals, 11 assists). Marriotts Ridge is one of the highest-scoring offenses in Howard County, averaging 12.9 goals per game, and she has played an integral part, consistently showcasing not only her speed and dodging but also her field vision as a facilitator.

“She’s so fun to watch,” Brady said of Clevenger after the Mt. Hebron game. “She’s just a hustler all over the field. She’ll do whatever we ask her to do, but she’s also really smart. She has the ability to do things that a lot of players can’t do. [She’s] dynamic, every different type of shot. Goalies watching her, it’s different every single time it comes out of her stick sometimes and it’s fun to watch. She’s a workhorse and the girls look up to her.”

With five regular-season games remaining, the Mustangs are focused on capturing a second consecutive Class 3A state championship.

“I individually just want to grow and be there for everybody on my team,” Clevenger said. “I want to be a better teammate to everybody and just let them know I have their back. I just want to make it states again, I want to do it with the team. I just want to have fun.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Emily Sterling, Libby May lead No. 8 Maryland women to 15-9 upset of No. 2 Northwestern | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action from around the state on Saturday, April 23. Division I women No. 8 Maryland 15, No. 2 Northwestern 9: Standouts Emily Sterling (John Carroll) made a career-high 16 saves and Libby May (Hereford) had a career-high seven goals to lead No. 8 Maryland to a 15-9 upset over No. 2 Northwestern on Saturday in College Park. The victory secured a share of the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Howard County Times

Ben Davis’ home run highlights six-run opening inning as Reservoir baseball beats Marriotts Ridge, 13-2

Reservoir senior catcher Ben Davis trotted around the bases, returning to an energized group of teammates awaiting him at home plate. With Matt Brathwaite in scoring position, Davis launched a two-run home run to right-center field to open Monday’s scoring. That hit intensified the Gators’ energy and served as a springboard for a six-run first inning.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hebron, MD
Howard County, MD
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
County
Howard County, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Glenelg, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (April 18-24): Towson’s Chase Supensky and Century’s Hannah Zabik

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements. Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Chase Supensky, Towson, baseball The senior left-hander continued his masterful season on the mound with a stellar performance in the Generals’ 3-0 win over Baltimore County rival Dulaney on Wednesday. Supensky, in his ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse reaches new low with 22-7 loss to No. 1 Maryland, its worst defeat in history | COMMENTARY

The Johns Hopkins lacrosse community has to be disgruntled. In nearly two years under coach Peter Milliman, the Blue Jays men have shown little progress and were overwhelmed and embarrassed by No. 1 Maryland on Saturday night at Homewood Field in Baltimore. That made it even worse. It’s one thing to get beat on the road, and another to get crushed at home in historic fashion. Maryland had an ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Oakland Mills’ Judson Lincoln IV headlines 2021-22 Baltimore Sun boys indoor track and field All-Metro teams as Athlete of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro boys indoor track and field teams for the 2021-22 season. Athlete of the Year Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, senior Performances like Judson Lincoln IV’s at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 2A indoor track and field championships don’t just happen. Natural talent can take an athlete so far, but to be a champion — ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#College Lacrosse#Howard County Times#Mt Hebron
The Baltimore Sun

High school sports roundup (April 25)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, April 25. Softball Century 3, Manchester Valley 1: In a clash of county frontrunners, Emma Zuckerman hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to lift the Knights over the Mavericks. In the circle, Hannah Zabik threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts. Makenna Deane drove in Manchester Valley’s lone run. South Carroll 10, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WHSV

JMU lacrosse edges past Delaware

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eleventh-ranked James Madison lacrosse overcame Delaware 14-11 on senior day. After trailing by one in the fourth quarter, the Dukes scored five goals to power past the Blue Hens and secure their ninth consecutive win. The Dukes improve to 12-4 and 5-0 in Colonial Athletic Association...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy