Charlotte, NC

5 healthcare innovation centers launched in 2022

By Katie Adams
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five healthcare innovation centers that were launched in 2022 to explore new technology to improve care delivery and address health inequities. Charlotte, N.C.-based...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic partners with AI startup to co-develop precision medicine

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic signed a research agreement with an AI company to co-develop precision oncology medicine tools. Mayo Clinic partnered with South Korea-based AI company Vuno to develop AI and machine learning for more precise diagnosis, prognosis and treatment stratification in cancer, according to an April 25 press release.
ROCHESTER, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses at 9 Tenet hospitals in California to raise awareness over staffing, turnover

Registered nurses will hold actions April 27 at nine Tenet hospitals in California, according to the union that represents them. RNs plan to hold informational pickets in Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, Los Alamitos, Templeton, Manteca, Turlock and San Ramon, the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United said in an April 22 news release. Public actions are scheduled in San Luis Obispo and Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Tenet reports IT problems at 2 Florida hospitals

Telephone services and some information systems at two of Tenet Health's Florida hospitals have been down since April 20, WPTV NewsChannel 5 reported April 23. St. Mary's Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center, both based in West Palm Beach, Fla., have had ongoing telephone and computer problems. Patients and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Several hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022. Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since April 1:. 1. Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center CEO Ava Collins submitted her resignation April 19. A national search is underway...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Taxing hospitals for high prices could curb costs, study suggests

A study published April 25 in Health Affairs suggests taxing as a tool for policymakers to address high healthcare prices. The study said that while traditional price caps provide an incentive for providers to cut costs, there is a danger that if prices are set too low, the quality of healthcare services could decline or cause safety-net providers to close.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS to Host Transform Hospital Operations In-Person Event at Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting

Inaugural Transform in-person event will address healthcare’s most pressing issues with insights from renowned healthcare professionals from top health systems. SANTA CLARA, Calif., – April 25, 2022 – LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, will host the Transform Hospital Operations In-Person Event at Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Chicago. This is the third event in LeanTaaS’s Transform series and will feature five separate sessions to showcase deep insights on the future of healthcare today. LeanTaaS customers and healthcare leaders will headline the event, including LeanTaaS partners Jamie Nordhagen, director of capacity management and patient representatives at UCHealth, Alena Shelton, director of perioperative and interventional services at RUSH University Medical Center, Cody C. Stansel, administrative director of nursing, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and Mohan Giridharadas, founder and CEO of LeanTaaS.
SANTA CLARA, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts physicians must undergo implicit bias training

Massachusetts is requiring physicians to undergo two hours of implicit bias training, The Boston Globe reported April 22. The Board of Registration in Medicine, which licenses physicians in the state, adopted the policy in November, and it takes effect June 1. Implicit bias refers to beliefs and attitudes that an...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart heir to help build new regional health system in Arkansas

Walmart heir Alice Walton's foundation has partnered with the Washington Regional Medical System in Fayetteville, Ark., to build a new regional healthcare system. The new health system will serve northwest Arkansas. The Alice Walton Foundation and Washington Regional Medical Center plan to work with Cleveland Clinic to support growth of healthcare services in the region. The three organizations will work together to help residents in Arkansas access specialty care.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
beckershospitalreview.com

New York system names chief medical officer

Craig van Roekens, MD, has been named chief medical officer of St. Mary's Healthcare Amsterdam (N.Y.). Dr. van Roekens specializes in emergency medicine and joined the health system in September 2021 as the ED director via TeamHealth, a staffing firm, before becoming hospitalist director. Previously, he held the same TeamHealth director position at Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

400 nursing home closings projected for 2022: 3 notes

Over 300 nursing homes have closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 400 are projected to close this year, according to a new report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The report, which was released April 21, analyzed federal data on nursing home closures.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

UnitedHealth to sell Change Healthcare's claims-editing tech if deal approved

UnitedHealth Group will sell Change Healthcare's claims-editing business if its deal to acquire the health technology company is approved by regulators. UnitedHealth said it entered into a purchase agreement April 22 with TPG Capital, a private equity firm. UnitedHealth would divest ClaimsXten for $2.2 billion. UnitedHealth announced its intent to...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

HHS warns of insider threats to healthcare organizations

The HHS issued a warning April 20 about an increase in data breaches involving individuals within a healthcare organization, such as employees, contractors and business associates. Here are six things to know:. Insider threats include healthcare employees who abuse their access rights to steal patient data to commit identity theft...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves 1st COVID-19 treatment for young children

The FDA expanded its approval of remdesivir, known by the brand name Veklury, April 25 to include infants and children 28 days and older weighing at least 7 pounds. The FDA first approved Gilead Sciences' therapeutic drug for use in all hospitalized COVID-19 patients 12 and older in October 2020. On Jan. 21, the agency authorized its use in nonhospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 with a high risk of their cases becoming severe.
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

Children's Hospital Los Angeles selects winners of vaccine innovation challenge

Children's Hospital Los Angeles on April 25 selected three winners of its VaxUp Challenge, a campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among children and teens. The hospital partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for the program, which was designed to test, generate and scale creative ideas that will increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in children and teens who are disproportionately affected by the virus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Retirement regret (and how one hospital CEO beat it)

New retirees who feel any loss of structure, identity or intellectual stimulation are hardly alone⁠ — about 15 percent of retirees have a difficult time adjusting to their new lifestyles, The Wall Street Journal reports. The statistic comes from Georg Henning, PhD, a researcher at the German Centre...
MERRIAM, KS
beckershospitalreview.com

5 recent moves from the American Cancer Society

Here are five recent moves announced by the American Cancer Society since March 31:. 1. The organization, with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, awarded $1.2 million to five researchers in a second round of Pilot Accelerator grants to advance pediatric cancer treatments April 22. 2. William Dahut, MD, was named...
CANCER

