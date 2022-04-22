Ranking Big Ten teams by number of all time NFL first round draft picks

Big Ten football has a tradition of churning out some of the best NFL players in the history of the game. A lot of those came as first-round picks in NFL drafts past and by the looks of it, that will continue.

But of course, some football factories produce more high-quality NFL widgets than others. You would expect Ohio State, for example, to be a mass producer more so than Rutgers.

We thought it would be fun to go through all fourteen Big Ten programs and let you know who can claim first-round superiority over the rest, and how the teams line up from there.

We start with No. 14 and work our way down to numero uno. Credit to Winsipedia for the information.

14

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

3 (tied for No. 81 overall)

13

Northwestern Wildcats

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

10 (tied for No. 55 overall)

12

Indiana Hoosiers

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

12 (tied for No. 52 overall)

11

Maryland Terrapins

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

17 (tied for No. 42 overall)

10

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

18 (tied for No. 40 overall)

9

Purdue Boilermakers

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

21 (tied for No. 33 overall)

8

Illinois Fighting Illini

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

22 (tied for No. 30 overall)

7

Iowa Hawkeyes

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

23 (No. 29 overall)

6

Wisconsin Badgers

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

30 (No. 21 overall)

5

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

34 (tied for No. 19 overall)

4

Michigan State Spartans

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

36 (tied for No. 16 overall)

3

Penn State Nittany Lions

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

39 (tied for No. 13 overall)

2

Michigan Wolverines

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

48 (tied for No. 8 overall)

1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

85 (No. 1 overall)

