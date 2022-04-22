ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ranking Big Ten teams by number of all time NFL first round draft picks

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
Big Ten football has a tradition of churning out some of the best NFL players in the history of the game. A lot of those came as first-round picks in NFL drafts past and by the looks of it, that will continue.

But of course, some football factories produce more high-quality NFL widgets than others. You would expect Ohio State, for example, to be a mass producer more so than Rutgers.

We thought it would be fun to go through all fourteen Big Ten programs and let you know who can claim first-round superiority over the rest, and how the teams line up from there.

As we normally do, we start with No. 14 and work our way down to numero uno that has a familiar color palate for most of you on this here free website. Credit to Winsipedia for the information.

14

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sep 28, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot Henry looks on during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

3 (tied for No. 81 overall)

13

Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

10 (tied for No. 55 overall)

12

Indiana Hoosiers

Oct. 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers raise their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

12 (tied for No. 52 overall)

11

Maryland Terrapins

Sep 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

17 (tied for No. 42 overall)

10

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Sep 8, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot Goldy pumps up the crowd right before kickoff against Fresno State Bulldogs at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

18 (tied for No. 40 overall)

9

Purdue Boilermakers

The Purdue mascot waves to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

21 (tied for No. 33 overall)

8

Illinois Fighting Illini

Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

22 (tied for No. 30 overall)

7

Iowa Hawkeyes

Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk gestures in the first half against the Southern California Trojans during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

23 (No. 29 overall)

6

Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

30 (No. 21 overall)

5

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

34 (tied for No. 19 overall)

4

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State mascot Sparty takes the field before the Youngstown State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

36 (tied for No. 16 overall)

3

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shane Simmons (34) and linebacker Cam Brown (6) and the mascot celebrate after the game against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

39 (tied for No. 13 overall)

2

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12), and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) get ready during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

48 (tied for No. 8 overall)

1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Number of all-time first-round NFL draft picks

85 (No. 1 overall)

Ohio State Buckeyes
SKOL Search: The 'What I Would Do' 7-round mock draft edition

We are just days away from the NFL Draft kicking off on a man-made island platform in the heart of Las Vegas. The Vikings are in a unique position to project out. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell are each in their first year at their respective positions, and the only data we can go off of is that of their superiors. How they will build the team moving forward has been a fascinating talking point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newark quarterback Miles McEachin makes his college pick

Miles McEachin, a class of 2022 quarterback, has selected Hampton University in an announcement made on Sunday afternoon during a celebration at his home. McEachin had a final four that also included Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Rutgers. He selected Hampton as a Preferred Walk-On (PWO) opportunity. McEachin is a high-academic student, boasting a 4.0 G.P.A. at the prestigious Science Park High School. He is a quarterback prospect. He said that the opportunity presented by Hampton on and off the football field was the deciding factor in his decision. Planning to major in biology, he said that the school’s Minority Access to Research Careers...
NEWARK, NJ
