The Ledger's April 12 article "Self-Driven" says that the strawberry picking machine can do the job at a rate of six humans simultaneously. That's great until you remember that the Democrats just allowed more than 1 million illegal immigrants that do this job to enter the U.S. and scattered them throughout the country. Remember, these are the "jobs that Americans won't do."

AUBURNDALE, FL ・ 4 MINUTES AGO