ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

No charges will be filed in death of missing Florida student found dead at Florence County fire station

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yt5Bq_0fHFf7BJ00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed in the death of a missing Florida student who was found dead at a Florence County fire station, according to a letter sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division by 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

The solicitor’s office said it will not seek charges in the death of Sheridan Wahl and declared the death as “accidental by fall,” according to the letter, dated April 12.

“I find there is no prosecutorial merit to this case due to her death being caused by an accidental fall,” the letter reads. “There as no evidence of foul play. You may close your file.”

Wahl — a student from Tampa, Florida, who was reported missing Sept. 19, 2021, after traveling to Myrtle Beach to visit family — was dropped off at a fire station before her death due to “erratic” behavior, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Wahl, 21, was dropped off at the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department along Highway 378 by a man who picked her up near Keith Lane, where her crashed car was found burned. Lutcken couldn’t go into detail about what the behavior was, but told News13 investigators tracked down a witness who told them that.

Listen: 911 audio of discovery of Sheridan Wahl’s body in Florence County

Investigators did take statements from the driver who dropped her off, Lutcken said. No other information about the driver was provided.

Wahl’s body was found Sept. 21, 2021 at the base of the department’s training tower, Lutcken said. The tower is located at the back of the facility. Her body was found about 10 miles from where her car was found.

Lutcken said Wahl’s body was at the base of the tower for approximately 18 hours. He said the cause was undetermined because there is a 24-hour hole in the timeline of events.

Wahl’s toxicology report showed no illicit drugs or anything of concern in her bloodstream, Lutcken said. He also said there were only minor signs of external injuries and most of the injuries were internal due to a fall .

News13 previously reported that Wahl was last seen trying to rent a scooter from Myrtle Beach without any shoes on and was denied service.

The manner of death can be changed if new information becomes available, Lutcken said.

In September, Wahl’s father posted on Facebook asking for donations to a mental health charity in her memory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Marvin Hogan
3d ago

Wow that is kinda sounds fishy to me layed there 18 hours at a fire station and no one ever saw her could have been a fireman that did something or anything or goes to show you that I wouldn't use that fire station wake up America

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Florence, SC
State
Florida State
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
County
Florence County, SC
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

8-year-old boy, missing since last year, found in western NC

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-year-old boy, missing from Florida for months, was found in western North Carolina this week. Asheville Police Department said investigators found 8-year-old Noah Rojas in Boone with his mother, who was on the run. He was reported missing in November 2021. Raquel Gutierrez was...
BOONE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy