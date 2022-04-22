ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield police looking for missing teen

By Amy Phillips
 3 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police are asking the public to share any information they may have on a missing teenage girl. Destinie Sanford, aged 15, has been reported missing.

Missing children of the Capital Region

She is a black female, about 5’6″ tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater (possibly a black coat), blue pants, and may have a white/black Steve Madden bag.

Anyone with information on Destinie’s location should contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

