Peggy Chesnutt Hodges, age 81, born July 26, 1940 died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her home, on Oak Hill Angus, that she loved so dearly, surrounded by her children. There was not another place on earth that she loved as much as the farm where she grew up and...
CHURCH HILL, TN – Jessie Lucille Phillips Bellamy, age 64 of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord, while in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 22, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 at Calvary Lighthouse...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Derik Wayne Barton, age 34, of Colonial Heights passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was the son of Terry William Barton and Andrea Denise Blair. Derik was a man who enjoyed nature and being outdoors, animals, making jewelry, and studied gemology. Derik’s family meant the world to him and he always enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed reading, writing poetry and photography. One of his favorite things to do was to build a fire and he spent a lot of time around the fireplace.
Donald “Don” Robinette, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Downtown on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00pm, with Pastor Oscar Irvin officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 5:00-7:00pm. A Graveside service...
KINGSPORT - Garland Burton, age 91 of Kingsport, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Garland was born on March 25, 1931 in Kingsport, TN to Emory and Hannah Burton. Garland married Barbara Adams and after 54 years of a beautiful life together, she preceded him in death in 2006.
ROGERSVILLE - Opal Fern Kirkpatrick, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Charley and Jodie Bailey Wagner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kirkpatrick; brothers, Conner and Bill Wagner; and sisters, Louise, Margaret, Ina, Willie, and Emma. She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church.
Mrs. Madeline W. Murray passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 92. The Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, and if a loved one wishes to make donations, please...
ROGERSVILLE - Patsy Jean Linkous, age 64, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2022 at home with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 1:00 pm in Howe's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Gilliam and Rev. Jamie Rogers officiating. Music will be provided by Monica Templeton. Anyone wishing to follow in funeral procession please meet at Christian-Sells by 12:30 pm.
CHURCH HILL – Phyllis Cardwell, 75, passed into the arms of her Savior with her family by her side on Friday, April 22, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Angel officiating. The burial will follow to Elms Springs Cemetery.
Elizabeth Ellett Almond “Betty” Travis, 86, passed away on April 25, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with a rare cancer. Betty was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to Atlanta, Georgia during the middle of World War II. She graduated from the first graduating class of The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, where she was Secretary – Treasurer of her senior class. Betty attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia for two years and then transferred to University of Georgia, where she graduated with a BS in Elementary Education and was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. While in college, Betty met Gordon Travis, and in 1956 they wed and started their 65-year marriage together. Gordon’s job with Eastman Chemical Products took them from Kingsport to New York, Philadelphia, Dayton, and then back to Kingsport in 1970. Wherever she was, Betty made a special home for her young family. Betty also found time to volunteer, serving as President of the Dayton Phi Mu Alumnae Association, President of the Kingsport Women’s Symphony Committee, and the first woman President of the Board of Directors of the Kingsport Symphony Orchestra (now known as the Symphony of the Mountains). Betty loved history and antiques and was a charter member—and later President for several years—of the Long Island Sunbonnets Chapter of Questers, an organization that keeps history alive by supporting preservation, restoration, and education. Betty was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, where she was Chair of Memorials. Betty served for many years on the FF&E Committee, helping to select various furnishings and other items for the Church, including the furnishings of the permanent Church History Room. Betty enjoyed the hunt for special antiques, playing Bridge, arranging flowers, spending time at Boone Lake with family and friends, being with her family no matter how far she had to travel to see them, and sharing special moments with her beloved grandchildren. Betty was a caregiver her entire life, always putting others before herself. Betty’s legacy is a family who all love each other unconditionally, as she loved them.
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Betty Sue Harvey, 68, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn. She was presently working for Food City in Big Stone Gap. She was previously employed with All State Insurance in Gate City, Va. and Big Stone Gap, Va. Betty was of the Christian faith. She had a very infectious smile and a heart of gold.
BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Mary Ellen Powers, 90, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise, Va. She was a lifelong resident of the Big Stone Gap area. She worked at the former Big Stone Gap Sewing Factory. Mary was a member of the former Ayers Chapel Church, Big Stone Gap. She loved to read and crochet.
ROGERSVILLE — The local Rogersville nonprofit Four Square, which will put on the Rogersville 4th of July fireworks show, is accepting donations. Dr. Blaine Jones, president of Four Square, said that they are working to put on a great show. They have also been in contact with Rogersville Park and Recreation Director Matthew Elkins, to see about coordinating something to go along with the show.
KINGSPORT - Nancy Bragg Manis, 86, Kingsport, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
YUMA, VA - Margaret Emogene Houseright, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Robert/Houseright Cemetery, Kermit, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends...
The Paramount Chamber Players invites audiences to celebrate the ensemble's "Past, Present, and Future" with a special appearance by Artistic Director Emeritus Craig Combs. This celebratory program will feature Franz Schubert’s jaunty "'Trout' Piano Quintet" with Craig Combs at the piano. He will be joined by George Figueroa on violin, Alice Silva on viola, Cherylonda Fitzgerald on cello and Cynthia Mueller on double bass.
The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • DOBYNS-BENNETT BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP, for grades...
