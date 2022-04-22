ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cloud, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cloud; Republic RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008 AND 020 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, and 020. * WIND...South sustained at 15-20 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH. * HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditons for the northeast plains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast plains from NOON through 7 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19% * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cameron FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Cameron. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 445 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Rivera High School, Gonzalez Elementary School, Perkins Middle School, El Jardin Elementary School, North Brownsville Little League, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Gallegos Elementary School, Hanna High School, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch, Southmost Elementary School, B I S D Administration Building, Northside Transfer Station and Faulk Middle School. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:45:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-25 23:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from heavy rainfall WHERE...Tutuila and Aunu`u Islands WHEN...Through 12 AM IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 941 PO ASO GAFUA APERILA 25 2022 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE VAELUAGA O LE PO MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai mamafa i timuga NOFOAGA...Tutuila ma Aunu`u TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le vaeluaga o le po AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. * 20 Foot Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...Max RFTI of 5. * Timing... 1 PM CDT through 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crowley County Including Ordway by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from 1 pm to 7 pm for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224, 226, 227, 228, 231, 232, 233, 234 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley, and the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226...227...228...231 232 AND 233 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 226...227...228...231 232 and 233. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...This afternoon through this evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Through 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cass, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Cass; Schuyler FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Cass and Schuyler Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for DuPage, Eastern Will, Kankakee, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: DuPage; Eastern Will; Kankakee; Lake; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Moore; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND NORTH-CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford Hartley and Moore. * 20 Foot Winds...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...Max RFTI of 4. * Timing... 1 PM CDT through 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Clay; Crawford; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lee, McHenry, Ogle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: De Kalb; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; Lee; McHenry; Ogle FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Christian, Morgan, Sangamon, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Christian; Morgan; Sangamon; Scott FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Scott, Morgan, Sangamon and Christian Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday is no longer in effect. In addition, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from noon to 8 PM MDT. A Fire Weather Watch also remains in effect for Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s along with mostly clear skies and light winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Iroquois, Ford and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From midnight CDT tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, IN

Community Policy