NEEDLES has collaborated with SSZ to release its latest capsule. The latest series follows after SSZ’s collaboration with WTAPS and New Balance. The joint collection focuses on the sportswear aesthetic, arriving as a three-piece collection that features an asymmetrical tracksuit jacket and trousers and a drawstring bag. The apparel items are rooted in comfort and athleisure and come in a bold blue and pine green colorway and feature stripes that run from the shoulders to the arms side for the jacket and down the legs for the pants. The front of the pieces are donned in a royal electric blue, while the back half is dressed in green. The drawstring bag takes on a similar design note from the apparel pieces. The jacket, trackpants and the bag are co-branded with the NEEDLES butterfly embelm and SSZ logo.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO