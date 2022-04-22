ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Jaeger-LeCoultre Drops Pink Gold Master Control Memovox Timer

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaeger-LeCoultre has updated its mechanical alarm watch – the Memovox – with a new two-tone look. As well as being able to set a time-based alarm, the 40mm pink gold Master Control Memovox Timer...

hypebeast.com

Related
hypebeast.com

Salehe Bembury Delivers Stealthy New Balance 574 YURT

Salehe Bembury is revisiting the New Balance 574 YURT following last week’s trio of iterations, this time dousing the striking silhouette in a more subtle “Black/Team Royal” colorway. Despite being named after New Balance’s epochal 574, the YURT borrows very little aesthetically. The uppers arrive covered in...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

RECOUTURE and atmos Return to Deconstruct the adidas Originals Superstar

RECOUTURE is getting ready to drop its latest collab with atmos and. Originals. Like last year’s FORUM LOW, this take on the SUPERSTAR strays from Shun Hirose’s outsole revitalization and focuses on the uppers. Using the tonal shades of, beige, gray, and white make their way in patchwork...
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD and Clarks Originals Link For Second Footwear Collaboration

Following footwear collaborations with the likes of thisisneverthat, C.P. Company, HIDDEN.NY, and MAGIC STICK earlier this year, Clarks Originals continues the modern revival of its two iconic Desert Trek and Wallabee silhouettes with a debut collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD. Shinsuke Takizawa, founder of NEIGHBORHOOD, revealed the two unreleased designs through his Instagram, giving his followers a first look at the tonal dark grey pairs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
hypebeast.com

Win the 2009 Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Zen Grey" Thanks to size?'s New Charitable Initiative

Before Kanye West and adidas took over and reinvented the sneaker market as we know it today, Ye was partnered up with. , producing iconic pairs such as the Air Yeezy 1. Now, thanks to size?’s new re-size? the initiative, you have a chance to get your hands on a pair of the Air Yeezy 1 in the sought-after “Zen Grey” colorway.
APPAREL
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

'Doraemon' Covers Porter's Latest Bag Collection

Following collaborations with TOGA and UNDERCOVER, heritage bag company Porter reconnects with the iconic Japanese cartoon, Doraemon, for a five-piece limited capsule. The upcoming collection reworks Porter’s classic carrying options, including its shoulder bag, 2Way Duffle Bag, and 2WAY Tote. The bags are found in Porter’s signature navy nylon...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Dukes Cupboard Is Bringing Its Vintage Designer Garms to Amsterdam

Milo Harley and Ned Membery’s London-based vintage store Dukes Cupboard is heading to Amsterdam for a three-day pop-up later this month. The temporary store continues the guys’ world tour, which has seen the duo set up shop in Copenhagen, London’s Selfridges, and once before in Amsterdam as well, which have all seen Dukes Cupboard bring its hand-picked selection of vintage sportswear and rare designer goods to the cities for its loyal customers to buy.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Hunter Invites 9p and MIAXMON to "PLAY" in the Great Outdoors

The Scottish footwear and outdoors gear brand Hunter is over 160 years old, but now it steps into the future with its new PLAY boot campaign. Starring Alhan Gençay and Mia Monaghan (9p and MIAXMON, respectively), the campaign sees the two gaming vanguards enter a digitally-enhanced reality of real-life — not quite the metaverse, but still somewhere between online and IRL.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Pusha T Unveils 'It's Almost Dry' Brick Box Set Designed by Kanye West

In support of his latest album It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T has released a merchandise box set designed by album co-producer Kanye West. Dubbed as the “Brick” box set, the bundle offers a black T-shirt that features the enlarged yet blurry words “Pusha T” and “It’s Almost Dry” on the front and the back, printed in a black hue almost similar to its backdrop. Also included in the set are a CD copy of It’s Almost Dry with its album art designed by Sterling Ruby, a plain white box with the “Parental Advisory” sticker posted right in the middle and an item resembling a cocaine brick covered in brown packing tape — honoring King Push’s title as one of the best “coke rappers” around.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Tom Wood and Suicoke Reconnect for New Makö Clogs and GGA Sandals

As we approach mid-spring, brands are beginning to ramp up releases of different breathable slip-ons. Leading the charge is Suicoke, which works with Vibram to develop some of the most comfortable and sought-after sandals in the game. Following collaborations with Marsèll and Alanui Dance, Suicoke reconnects with Norwegian lifestyle brand Tom Wood for two new takes on the Makö-S clogs and GGA strap sandals. The designs are the brainchildren of Tom Wood creative director Mona Jensen, who imagines comfortable, durable, and elegant walking shoes for the city.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

New Balance 2002R Arrives in "Light Cream/Purple" Blend

Shortly following Joe Freshgoods’ “Conversations Amongst Us” colorway, New Balance returns with another fresh take on the 2002R silhouette for the warmer months ahead. New Balance’s 2002R has quickly become one of the brand’s flagship silhouettes alongside the classic 550, pushed forwards by collaborations with the likes of Bryant Giles, AURALEE, BAPE, and Salehe Bembury.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

World Record $7.68M USD Paid For Vintage Patek Philippe Ref. 2499

Sotheby’s Hong Kong has broken the world record for the price paid for Patek Philippe’s Ref 2499 perpetual calendar chronograph. Selling as part of a single-owner collection of 38 vintage Patek Philippe watches – dubbed The Nevadian Collector – the pink gold 2nd Series Ref 2499 from 1957 is double-signed by retailer Gobbi Milano and sold for more than $60M HKD ($7.68M USD).
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Bored Ape Yacht Club Launches Its Metaverse "Otherside"

Yuga Labs, the brand behind Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), announced on Monday the launch of its metaverse Otherside. The project will launch on April 30 in partnership with Animoca Brands. Starting on April 30, people that completed the “know your customer” (KYC) forms — an identity verification process —...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Longchamp Drops Poetic Collection in Collaboration With André Saraiva

Years after crossing paths in Paris, Longchamp reunites with street artist André Saraiva once again as he launches his first-ever handbag collection. The collaborative range is a joyous celebration of French culture and arrives adorned with Saraiva’s signature doodles on Longchamp’s widely-loved heritage designs. For the collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

