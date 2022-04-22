Jaeger-LeCoultre Drops Pink Gold Master Control Memovox Timer

In support of his latest album It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T has released a merchandise box set designed by album co-producer Kanye West. Dubbed as the “Brick” box set, the bundle offers a black T-shirt that features the enlarged yet blurry words “Pusha T” and “It’s Almost Dry” on the front and the back, printed in a black hue almost similar to its backdrop. Also included in the set are a CD copy of It’s Almost Dry with its album art designed by Sterling Ruby, a plain white box with the “Parental Advisory” sticker posted right in the middle and an item resembling a cocaine brick covered in brown packing tape — honoring King Push’s title as one of the best “coke rappers” around.

